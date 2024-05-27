Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 25,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 634,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Mereo BioPharma Group

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MREO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 239,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,703. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

