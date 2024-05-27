Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $2.23 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $102.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.