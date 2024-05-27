Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.67% of Standard BioTools worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,426,034.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,352,072 shares of company stock worth $3,473,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

LAB opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

