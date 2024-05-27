Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,868 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

PFG stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,646. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

