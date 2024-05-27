Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $81.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,740 shares of company stock valued at $36,515,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.