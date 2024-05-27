PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.79% of PulteGroup worth $172,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,773. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

