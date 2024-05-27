Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Increased by Zacks Research

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ED. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.