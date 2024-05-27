Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Issued By Zacks Research

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MT opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

