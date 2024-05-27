Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Issued By Zacks Research

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PBA stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

