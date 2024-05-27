Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after buying an additional 818,241 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 888,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 183,135 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

