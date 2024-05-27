Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Cut by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

BHC stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

