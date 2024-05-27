Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut by Noble Financial

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conduent in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Conduent Price Performance

Conduent stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $705.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 113.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 393,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

