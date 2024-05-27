Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Fortinet stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,501,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.