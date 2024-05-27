Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IDACORP, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IDACORP in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

IDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDACORP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 256,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.