Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

