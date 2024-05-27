Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Decreased by Zacks Research

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.