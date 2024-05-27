Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTLE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.