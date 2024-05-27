Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Cut by Analyst

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,964,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $46,280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.