Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$77.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

