Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TD stock opened at C$77.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.