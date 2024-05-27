Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Reduced by Analyst

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Shares of ROST opened at $142.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

