Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FORM. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

