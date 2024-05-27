Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

