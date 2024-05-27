Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,062 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

