Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 369,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

