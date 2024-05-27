Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,042 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,627,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,850,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $202.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

