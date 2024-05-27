Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.