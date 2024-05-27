Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,612 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. IonQ’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.