Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.18 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.84.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

