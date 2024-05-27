Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.18 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.84.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Automation
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.