Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,547 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

