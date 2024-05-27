Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,985 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BOX by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

