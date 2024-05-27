Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cryoport by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cryoport by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cryoport by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 298,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $11.04 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

