Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 235,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.