Ralph Lauren Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $173.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

