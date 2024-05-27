Raymond James Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

