Raymond James Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Insiders have sold a total of 777,722 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

