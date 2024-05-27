Raymond James Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. Bank of America boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

