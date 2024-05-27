Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SenesTech (SNES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES):
- 5/25/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – SenesTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SenesTech Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
