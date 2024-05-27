Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TScan Therapeutics (TCRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX):
- 5/16/2024 – TScan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – TScan Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – TScan Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – TScan Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2024 – TScan Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – TScan Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,415. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
