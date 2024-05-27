Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRGB stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

