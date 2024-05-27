Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $59.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

