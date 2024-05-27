Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 194,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Up 1.2 %

RELX stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

