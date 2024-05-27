Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Brinker International stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

