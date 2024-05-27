Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $287.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

