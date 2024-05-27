Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.16 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.57.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.43. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

