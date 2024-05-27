Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.35 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

