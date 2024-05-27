Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

