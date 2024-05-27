ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,621,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $213.26 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

