Reviewing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Rivian Automotive $4.98 billion 2.09 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.81

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stellantis and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.99%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94%

Summary

Stellantis beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

