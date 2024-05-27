Reviewing Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) and SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY)

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) and SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sealed Air and SIG Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air $5.49 billion 0.99 $341.60 million $2.49 14.95 SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air 6.61% 94.93% 6.38% SIG Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sealed Air and SIG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.4% of Sealed Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sealed Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sealed Air and SIG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air 0 6 7 0 2.54 SIG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sealed Air currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Sealed Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than SIG Group.

Summary

Sealed Air beats SIG Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides shrink films, bagging systems, foam, inflatable, and suspension and retention packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, Instapak, and Korrvu brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About SIG Group

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.