Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

